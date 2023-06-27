LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A pizza business that has been a staple in Lafayette is closing their doors this week.

BJ’s Pizza House, located on W. Congress St., has announced that Thursday, June 29, will be their last day open.

BJ’s has been a staple pizza joint in Lafayette for over 40 years.

They took to their Facebook saying, “We will be open Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 11-3:30 this week. And with a very very heavy heart… our last day will be this Thursday. So come by and get you a pizza and a drink. Thank you Acadiana for 40+ years of business.”

Many residents expressed their sadness on Facebook about the pizza house closing.

One commenter said, “Many memories! My heart is sad!”

Another saddened customer said, “Oh so very sad to hear! Nothing better than a Full House pizza! Wishing y’all the best!”