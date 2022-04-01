AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lori Ann Slesinski vanished 16 years ago from her Auburn home. Friday, our community is expected to finally learn what investigators believe happened to the 24-year-old Auburn University graduate back in 2006. Friday, the circumstances of her alleged kidnapping and murder are set to be revealed when prosecutors share their evidence.

A long week of jury selection continues late Thursday, and the process slowed because this is a death penalty case coupled with COVID-19 protocols to space out potential jurors’ contact during the selection process.

Derrill Richard Ennis, flanked by his two defense attorneys, has been in court all week as 12 jurors and four alternates are being selected to hear the case, listen to testimony, deliberate, and decide if they can find him guilty or innocent. If Guilty, the same jury will decide if Ennis spends life in prison without parole or lethal injection.

Investigators have said Ennis and Slesinski knew one another around the time she vanished in June of 2006; her blue Mazda Tribute was located shortly after her disappearance. The vehicle burned out on Dekalb street.



Twelve years later, a Cold Case unit presented their findings to a grand jury which returned an indictment for Capital Murder during a Burglary and Kidnapping against Ennis.

As far as we know, a body was never recovered. Opening Statements set to happen Friday will be the first time the public will hear what prosecutors say happened to Slesinski’s and Ennis’ alleged involvement. We expect the state will begin calling witnesses Friday too, and when it’s time for the defense to start their case, we will see if Ennis takes the stand in his own defense.