LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The date for Quinton Tellis’ trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) graduate student has been rescheduled.

The Clarion Ledger reported the trial will begin on August 29. The case will be tried in front of a judge.

Tellis was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Ming-Chen Hsiao, 34. She was found dead in her apartment near the ULM campus in 2015.

Tellis pled guilty in 2016 unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Ming-Chen Hsiao.

In Mississippi, Tellis was tried twice for the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in Panola County.

Two juries in 2017 and 2018 were unable to reach verdicts in the Chambers case. After the second trial, Tellis was taken to Louisiana to face charges in the Ming-Chen Hsiao case.