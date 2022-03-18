CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man has died from injuries sustained in a work-related accident at the Richard Sausage Plant.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 1186 E Ebey Street, the Richard Cajun Food Corp.’s Church Point plant.

On scene, he said, officers determined that the male employee had suffered fatal injuries in an accident at the plant.

Thibodeaux said they are withholding the name of the victim at this time out of respect for the family.

He said an investigation is ongoing.