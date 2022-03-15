EUFAULA, Ala., LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Young people are participating in a dangerous new activity involving replica firearms— one that law enforcement warns could have serious consequences.

Replica handguns may seem harmless in the comfort of a backyard, but bringing them into a business or public area can cause panic. Law enforcement officials across state lines have found an increasing number of individuals carrying and firing these fake guns. They are calling these actions “reckless, dangerous and criminal.”

On March 7, two brothers in LaGrange went into a Tennis Pro Shop carrying two plastic handguns loaded with Orbeez Gel projectile rounds. Once inside the shop they shot a male employee in the face and neck about 10 to 12 times — all while laughing. In the parking lot, they shot a female victim multiple times with the gel rounds before fleeing on foot.

The LaGrange Police Department charged the brothers with Reckless Conduct and Simple Battery. Their mother was then charged with Parental Responsibility to Supervise.

Similarly in Eufaula, Eufaula Police released a statement about several incidents of individuals wearing masks and bringing replica firearms into local restaurants and convenience stores.

“We don’t want to dampen anybody from having fun. But, you know, those type of activities involving these play weapons should be undertaken at somebody’s house or backyard… and not in a public parking lot.” Steve Watkins, Eufaula Police Chief

One parent from Clayton, Ala. says his daughter is friends with those individuals. She played a role in these activities; he wants to put a stop to them before it’s too late.

“I’m so afraid that a cop will see a kid with one of these things and they’re not going to have the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, kid, let me see, is that a real gun or a fake gun?’ They’re going to pull their weapons on you because they are afraid that it is a real gun that looks like a toy. Don’t do it— that’s the bottom line, kids. Don’t do it.” Concerned parent, Clayton, Ala.

Chief Watkins is also urging civilians to step up and report these incidents, so the police department can step in.

“As abhorrent as these acts are, it is just as disturbing that, while witnessed by many, very few calls have been made to our Department or 911 reporting this activity. We urge citizens to report any act of violence or criminal activity regardless of the perpetrators.” Eufaula Police Department

Eufaula PD emphasizes that just because you know your gun is fake doesn’t mean other people do. Beyond law enforcement, if a legally armed citizen feels like their life is being threatened, they may not give someone the benefit of the doubt. Parents are encouraged to check in with their children and let them know the consequences of this dangerous game could be deadly.