RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Connor was arrested after a two-year-old child was brought to Richardson Medical Center for treatment where it was unresponsive with signs of physical abuse. Upon stabilization, the child was airlifted to a local hospital.

According to the investigation, Connor was the child’s sole caretaker at the time of the injuries.

He has been booked into the Richardson Parish Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

Story courtesy of Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office