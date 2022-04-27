PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for the body of a Florida murder victim continues after the investigation has been stalled.

According to an investigator with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the murder suspect, Jacobee Flowers, was on the scene Tuesday to point investigators to the location he believed he buried his former girlfriend.

Morgan Martin, 17, was killed nearly a decade ago in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Flowers pointed them in the direction where her body was thought to be buried on Highway 231 south of Brundidge, according to the PCSO. Investigators dug 30 feet deep in search of Martin’s body, and after searching for around six hours, the search was paused, police say.

As of Tuesday night, the search has been stalled and Flowers has been transported back to St. Petersburg.

The search will continue if/when new evidence is presented in the investigation.

Flowers is set to be sentenced in the coming days on the charge of second-degree murder on April 28. He plead guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

