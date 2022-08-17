AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the agencies are in contact and are investigating to see if the shootings are connected.

The shooting in Auburn, Alabama happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning. A person was injured and flown to a hospital. Condition is unknown. The shooting in Troup County, Georgia happened an hour later around 7:56 AM.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at the 23-mile marker. They say around 7:56 AM a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man. The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving North on I-85.

If you were in the area of I-85 North and saw this incident or possibly the suspect’s vehicle, please call Troup County investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

An hour before that shooting, Auburn police confirmed a motorist was shot and flown to a hospital. The shooting happened on I-85 North close to the Moores Mill bridge underpass past exit 51 in Auburn. The suspected shooter’s description has not been released, nor has a vehicle description been released in the Auburn shooting.

Auburn police closed down I-85 North at Exit 51. Southbound lanes remain open. Please avoid the area and keep in mind side streets will see an increase in traffic.

Auburn police want the public to know they are conducting training near Auburn’s freestanding ER along East University, and their presence is not related to the interstate shooting.

WRBL is awaiting more info from Auburn police.