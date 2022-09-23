NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council wants a Civil District Court judge to approve a restraining order against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Council wants to prevent the mayor from spending money that the city receives from a trust that was established in 1914.

The trust is called the Edward Wisner Donation and, according to court documents, provides millions of dollars to the city.

The restraining order request claims that while the trust allowed the mayor to decide how the money from it is spent, the trust itself expired in 2014, 100 years after it was created.

Since then, the mayor’s office and the council have battled over which should control the trust.

Also, in its request, the council claims that the money is going to hundreds of people with no way of tracking the recipients and amounts.

As of Thursday evening, there was no word on whether a judge would grant the request for the restraining order. Also, there was no response from the mayor’s office when asked for comment.

Below is the request.