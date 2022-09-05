SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on Aug. 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners.

Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired call just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Linwood Avenue.

Lewis, who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder when he was only 17 years old, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to Shreveport Police booking information, Lewis is charged with illegally possessing a firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants from the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In a Bill of Information dated Sept. 7, 2006, the then 17-year-old Lewis was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of an attempted armed robbery on May 23, 2006.

He also had five additional armed robbery charges and an aggravated burglary charge that stemmed from a crime spree over the three days of May, 31-June 2, 2006.

It is unknown whether Lewis had any prior criminal convictions, as he turned 17 on Apr. 15, 2006, and anything before that would have been a juvenile offense. Juvenile records are sealed in the state of Louisiana.