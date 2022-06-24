SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman convicted in May for assaulting a couple with a lawn-mower blade in the Werner Park neighborhood three years ago will spend at least a year in jail for the attack.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Juana Una Wilson, 44, was sentenced Thursday in Caddo District Court to five years in prison at hard labor for the July 5, 2019 attack during a brawl in the 3500 block of Clarke Avenue.

Wilson was convicted on one of two counts of aggravated second-degree battery on May 24. Her actions were captured on video.

All but 18 months of the sentence was suspended. She faced up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Wilson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Allison A. Melton-Griffin and Courtney Ray. She was defended by Michael Bowers.