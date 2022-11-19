GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for 82-year-old John Lydick. He was last seen at his residence on Dyson Creek Road in Dry Prong on November 18, 2022, at 8:30 hours. He is traveling in a 2011 Ford F-150 bearing Louisiana license plate B741979.

Lydick is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, a ball cap, and glasses.

Lydick suffers from dementia, which may impair his judgment.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of John Lydick should immediately contact the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-627-3261 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.