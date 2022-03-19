NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —As the weather in Louisiana warms up before spring, it’s a reminder that Hurricane Season is only three months away. Many families are yet still in the recovery process in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in South Louisiana at the end of August.

One of the hardest-hit areas in Louisiana is the Houma/Thibodaux area. Homeowner Adrian Johnson has been patiently clearing debris from his yard, saying, “we have some trees down. We are trying to get some sheds moved. We just had our roof done two weeks ago. My stepson had his house remodeled because he had to gut it out. We are still going through a lot.”

The Johnson family received some unexpected help from a group of hard-working women that are part of Sister Corp. Sister Corp found the Johnson family through Facebook, along with other families in the area and then pulled members of the organization from across the country to help.

Sister Corp is the off branch of the largest women’s outdoor group in country called Sisters on the Fly. Sisters on the Fly puts women together who share a love for doing activities in the great outdoors. Sister Corp expands on that interest of being active and is for women who want to volunteer in disaster recovery all over the country.

Meg Colby is a Sister Corp Volunteer and says, “shortly, next month, Sister Corp is going to be up in western Kentucky, to help with the big tornado that happened in Mayfield. I’ve participated in two Sister Corp operations. Here in this area of Houma, there is about 45 to 50 women in storm recovery. I’ve done service in various ways all my life. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve taken on tougher things. I do want to do service and help. It’s part of my reason for being on the planet.”

To help Sister Corp in the work they do by donating money, you can click here.