BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after receiving multiple stab wounds. The victim was found by his girlfriend outside of a home in the 8700 block of Forest Hill Drive.

A search of the home uncovered blood stains in the carport, dining room and kitchen. A 12-inch knife was found on the counter in the kitchen. Detectives found what they believe to be “blood on the blade of the knife” according to the affidavit.

Prior to being taken to prison, Meadows received treatment at a local hospital.

Meadows remains behind bars, and no bond has been set at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.