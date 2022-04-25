JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHNT) — The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft undocked from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

That completed the first all-private astronaut mission, Axiom, to the orbiting laboratory.

The crew dragon slowly maneuvered away from the orbital laboratory into an orbital track, which will return the astronaut crew and its cargo safely to earth.

The return to Earth comes after a five-day delay due to inclement landing weather. The spacecraft is expected to follow a northwest to southeast trajectory as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere.

Some people in the southeast, including Georgia, may hear a sonic boom in the minutes before splashdown early Monday afternoon.

SpaceX is targeting a splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:06 CST on Monday, April 25.