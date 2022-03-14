MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting two people in Theodore days ago is still on the run. Police are looking for Trenteon King. He has a long rap sheet including being charged with murder in a case that crumbled for an astounding reason.

In the shooting that injured two people in Theodore, Trenteon King is accused of pulling the trigger. But it’s far from his first time in trouble with the law.

He was first charged with a crime in 2016–accused of the murder of D’Anthony Means–the victim’s mother is still looking for justice.

“He should have been held accountable for it,” said the mother of D’Anthony Means, Tiffany Means. We first talked with her in 2020.

King’s legal troubles continued to mount before the murder case against him essentially ended. In January 2020 while King was out on bond awaiting the murder trial, he was arrested for armed robbery.

In the summer of 2020 King was out on bond and arrested again, this time in an apparent drive-by shooting.

But the murder case hit a snag before that. According to court documents the defense successfully argued to have evidence suppressed in the search of King’s home. This includes a gun that allegedly tied king to the scene of the murder— because the search warrant was issued to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, not the police who did the search–thereby invalidating the warrant. After years of following the case, Tiffany Means says this is a situation that makes her lose faith in the justice system.

“Because you’ve been to court so many times and he’s either let out on bond or cases have been dismissed,” said Means. She says she feels less safe in Mobile because of this experience.

“I worry about someone playing Rambo or just out being careless,” said Means. In 2021 the state filed a motion to end the murder case against King unless new evidence is found. The mother of D’Anthony means says even with these setbacks she remains optimistic.