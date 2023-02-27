NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just a year after a woman was carjacked and seriously injured while getting gas at the New Orleans Costco, the man accused of the crime has pled guilty.

On Monday, 19-year-old Tyrese Harris appeared in federal court for charges related to the 2022 incident, ultimately pleading guilty to all charges. This includes conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations.

On February 1, 2022, the victim, Kelleye Rhein, was pumping gas into the passenger side of her vehicle at Costco, located in the 3900 block of Dublin Street in Mid-City. The New Orleans Police Department said an unknown suspect then got into the car and started to drive away.

When Rhein noticed her car moving, police say she tried to hold onto the vehicle, but was rolled over and knocked unconscious in the process. She sustained severe injuries to her face and arm.

Just a week after the carjacking, Harris was also charged in the January 2022 murder of Derrick Cash, a 12-year-old boy who was found dead after being shot multiple times on Michoud Boulevard. Additionally, Harris was charged in a 2021 carjacking but was released after the District Attorney failed to file charges.

Harris could face up to life in prison for charges related to the carjacking. His sentencing date is scheduled for May 30th.