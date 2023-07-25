Teen attacked the job at Cheddar’s in the 2100 block of Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis mom says her teenage son was beaten unconscious by two customers while working at Cheddar’s Sunday night.

Latisha Ford said her 17-year-old son, who is a host at the Cheddar’s on North Germantown Parkway, had just seated a party of eight when a man in the group attacked him.

“There were two people that were attacking him,” said Ford. “They were hitting him all over the face.”

According to a police report, at least two people were upset about customer service and, for an unknown reason, focused their attention on Ford’s son.

Ford said the customers were upset the large group had to be seated at two separate tables and decided to take it out on her son.

“He didn’t deserve that. Over a table?” Ford said.” When they called me to come up there, he was already on the ground. He was on the floor.”

Ford snapped a picture of her son on the ground as paramedics worked on him.

Teen attacked the job at Cheddar’s in the 2100 block of Germantown Parkway

The teen was transferred to Baptist Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. His mom said he didn’t wake up until he got to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

“He had a concussion, his face was swollen, and he had a lot of bruises on him. He is really sore. They busted his neck really bad,” she said.

Police said the suspect who threw the first punches was seen leaving the restaurant in a large white SUV. Ford is hoping the attackers were captured on camera inside Cheddar’s but said the business should have done more to protect her son.

“He’s a minor, you know,” said Ford. “This is not the first incident. They say it goes on all the time. They should have had a security guard.”

Ford said the people who attacked her son also took an Apple Watch off his wrist. She said they found the watch along the side of Germantown Parkway.

Police said the restaurant does have video surveillance of the incident. Ford is hoping it leads to some arrests.

“I just want them to do the right thing and turn themselves in because I want justice for son,” Ford said. “He doesn’t hurt anybody, you? He makes an honest living. He works for all his money. For somebody to do that to him, that hurts.”

WREG tried but could not contact anyone at Cheddar’s for a statement about what happened to their employee. If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.