BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — Nineteen Florida school districts still allow corporal punishment or paddling. A Liberty County High School senior is trying to put an end to the practice after it happened to her last week.

“It was literally just two grown men. My principals in there with me. It just felt disgusting,” Liberty County High School senior Brooklynn Daniels said.

On December 6th, the 18-year-old was given a choice, a day of in-school suspension or two licks with a paddle. She says her punishment was over a misunderstanding.

“I got in trouble because we have Beta Club doors, which is the honor society, and we decorate doors and stuff for holidays.”

Daniels’ friend, who is not in the Beta Club, helped her decorate the door. The substitute teacher thought Daniels lied about the friend so they could miss some of their class.

“That substitute was mad at me because she said I had lied to her face, even though I misunderstood everything that she was saying.”

That was on November 26th. Daniels says the principal, Eric Willis, didn’t address the incident until a week later when she was given two options.

“Your two punishments are either in-school suspension, ISS, or in my case, licks, which that’s corporal punishment,” Daniels said.

In-school suspension wasn’t an option because Daniels couldn’t miss work, or college credit classes at Chipola College. She reluctantly chose corporal punishment.

“Mr. Tim proceeded to grab, I’ve never seen a paddle like this, but it’s a gigantic wooden paddle. I had to bend over the desk, and then he hit me twice and it stung so bad.”

No female staff member was present to witness the punishment. Daniels says Principal Willis hit her so hard it created welts that turned to bruises.

“They were kind of giggling, laughing like they didn’t even care. I just felt disgusting, kind of like they got off from it.”

Daniels’ mom, Kristina Vann, says she never gave the school consent to paddle her daughter. She says Principal Willis didn’t take her concerns seriously.

“He basically poked fun at me by saying ‘My faculty and staff laughed at how softly I swing a paddle.’ That to me was a direct insult, not just to me, but to my child,” Vann said.

As a result of her experience Daniels and Vann have started a petition to end corporal punishment in Florida schools.

“It is on Change.org. We are trying to raise awareness to get people to help sign the petition so we can hopefully get this in front of our legislation to have the rules changed with the Department of Education,” Vann said.

They say this should never happen to any student.

“The more signatures we can get, the more of a chance that the 19 counties left in Florida either won’t have [corporal punishment] or it’ll at least be gender specific,” Daniels said.

Liberty County Schools Superintendent Kyle Peddie spoke to us about the incident, saying the school district is investigating. He says they can’t offer any other comment as long as the investigation is underway. You can find a link to the petition here.