HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— Two Terrebonne High School students were taken into custody Wednesday (Oct. 26) after a racially motivated video circulated on social media, according to the Houma Police Department.

The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.

The students, whose names have not been released, have been charged with:

Inciting a Riot

Hate Crimes

Cyber Bullying

Amid the surfacing of the video, the school district released a statement, saying:

“Terrebonne Parish School District is aware of a student video with despicable language and thoughts. This type of behavior and disgusting display of content will never be tolerated by our School System and has been immediately addressed by the School, District, and proper authorities.”

Additionally, Houma Police released a statement on the incident:

“We would like to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about what occurred today and find out if they were affected by it. We would also like to encourage everyone to be patient and allow the proper authorities to handle this situation as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with further information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.