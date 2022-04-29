GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas pharmacist pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud on Friday, April 29.

Jada Gilbert, 51, is accused of submitting fraudulent claims for high-adjudication pharmaceutical products that weren’t ordered or dispensed by her pharmacy, Blue Ribbon Pharmacy, in Harris County, Texas. Her claims were reportedly submitted to health care benefit programs. She’s also accused of fraudulently concealing the claims by submitting fraudulent purchase documentation to pharmacy benefit managers as part of an audit to prevent claw back of at least $330,000,000 paid due to the fraudulent submissions

She could face up to ten years in prison. Her sentencing is set for August 1.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk and Trial Attorney Sara Porter of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.