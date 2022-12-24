BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the first days of 2022, as snow fell across Birmingham, Rentle Wilson slept out in the cold. Boutwell Auditorium, which had traditionally been used as a warming center in the Magic City, was “unavailable” to help keep residents out of the elements, according to local officials.

In those first days of January 2022 and in the year since, CBS 42 has worked to document the stories of people across central Alabama. Throughout 2022, CBS 42’s journalists have strived to provide our audience with meaningful glimpses into the stories that have impacted our state.

Below is CBS 42’s year in photos, a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.

Rentle Lee Wilson had faced homelessness for three years. Because the Boutwell was “unavailable” as a warming station, Wilson said he slept outside the McWane Center. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Molly Tuttle, the queen of flatpick guitar, performed in Trussville in November with her band Golden Highway. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Terryln, Helvetius, and Toni Hall were opposed to the execution of Joe Nathan James, who was convicted of murdering their loved one. James was executed anyway in 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

PrideFest was held Sunday, June 12 at Linn Park in Birmingham (Lee Hedgepeth)

Dr. Michael Wilson was the founding principal of Magic City Acceptance Academy in Homewood. He’s pictured here at PrideFest in 2022. (Lee Hedgepeth)

Activist Travis Jackson picture in Linn Park during PrideFest 2022

Natalie Zoghby stands by her painting of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at PrideFest 2022. (Lee Hedgepeth)

The gallery above includes photos from PrideFest, held in Linn Park in June.

Erica Connell stands over the casket of her son. Keleen Connell, 27, was shot and killed by Birmingham police on Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Valley, Alabama’s welcome sign reads “Where people care and share.” A CBS 42 investigation showed the city was jailing its most vulnerable citizens for failure to pay their trash bills. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Dee Kent at her home in Valley, Alabama. Kent was pulled over on her way to a doctor’s appointment and arrested for failure to pay a trash bill. Her story was exclusively reported by CBS 42. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Jaxon, dressed as Chucky, stoked fear and laughter in many around Pinson during the summer of 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Hattie Collins stood in a crowd for hours in Selma waiting for the first Black Vice President to speak. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

The first Airing of the Quilt festival was held in Gee’s Bend in October 2022. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Cynthia Pettway began making “fiber art” after experiencing pain in her shoulders and hands from traditional quilting. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Marlene Bennett Jones holds up a quilt square stitched by a student with her help (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

The gallery above includes photos from the first annual Airing of the Quilts in Gee’s Bend, Alabama, a small Alabama community world-renowned for its quilters.

Akita Jemison, mother of Kavas Jemison (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Twyla Ollison, mother of Travio Ollison (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

April Pipkins, mother of Emantic Bradford, Jr. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Sharee Kennon, mother of Detraio Whorton (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Sherie Moore Birl, mother of Ta’Narius Moore, Sr. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Tiffany Brown, mother of Brent Brown (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Felicia Morgan, mother of Sanquez Morgan (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Rosalyn Johnson, mother of Del’Quan McNeily (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Wytangy Peak Finney, mother of Calvin Arthur Foster (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Catrina Marks Carey, mother of Derrick Marks (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Karen Nathan, mother of Stanley Ray Hopson (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Theta Johnson, mother of Jacoba, Emanuel, and Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

The gallery above includes portraits of mothers who participated in CBS 42’s Mothers of Murdered Sons project, which facilitates allowing moms who’ve suffered loss to share their views on community problems and solutions.

Lauren Morgan exits the water at Oak Mountain State Park after securing a gold medal for the US in the women’s water ski jump. CBS 42 profiled the scholar and feminist after her win. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Erica Star Robbins stands with Arturo Fortunell’s empty wheelchair in Birmingham. Fortunell, who faced homelessness, was found dead near the “Rainbow Bridge” earlier this year. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Shellie Smith (left) and Christie Payne (right) stand outside the Chilton County Courthouse. Given demand letters by the school system asking them to pay thousands over a payroll error, the two school employees filed suit against the superintendent. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Tucker Runnion sits on a picnic table under the pavilion in Avondale Park where his father died. John Runnion, who faced homelessness, died from exposure to the cold. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

The gallery above includes photos from the swearing-in of State Rep. Phillip Ensler, now the only Jew serving in the Alabama Legislature. (Photos by Lee Hedgepeth)