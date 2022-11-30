MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room and attacked the child’s aunt.

According to a police affidavit, officers were called to an apartment complex on River Trace Drive.

When they arrived they found three adult victims and one child.

Police said it started after Amber Jamison, who was visiting, was asked to leave due to her behavior. That’s when Jamison allegedly walked outside the apartment and made a phone call telling someone she had been jumped by the three adults who were present.

In the affidavit, it says Jamison, Jyrin Neal and an unknown female kicked in the front door and were “armed with a gun and a sledgehammer.” Neal allegedly began to pistol-whip two of the victims.

The third victim was found hiding in a closet with her 2-year-old nephew. She said when Neal found them, he grabbed and threw the toddler across the room.

She told police he then grabbed her hair and began hitting her with his fist and a gun. She also said the unknown female suspect jumped in while Jamison taunted her yelling “I thought you could fight.”

The victim said Neal then threw the toddler again and told Jamison to take whatever she wanted from the home. Police said Jamison stole $650 and then the trio left.

In the affidavit, officers said they could see cuts and bruises on all three adult victims.

People who live at the complex told us the situation had been brewing for several days. We went to the apartment where it happened. However, no one was home.

The property manager told us the victims had not been back since the incident happened.

Neal is facing three charges of aggravated assault, three charges of aggravated kidnapping, and child abuse and neglect among other charges. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Police are still looking for Amber Jamison. She currently has a warrant out for her arrest. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.