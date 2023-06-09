CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Church Point Police are searching for a suspect after a hostage situation occurred Thursday afternoon.

Isiah Dupree, 24, of Opelousas, is wanted after he held two six-month-old babies hostage in an apartment.

The incident took place at Centennial Village Apartments on Wilson St. around 1:45 p.m.

Police were advised that there had been a domestic abuse incident between a victim and Dupree. Following the incident, he locked himself and the victim’s children inside the apartment with a gun.

Police tried to make contact with Dupree but got no response. Police eventually entered the apartment where they located the babies unharmed. Dupree was no longer in the apartment and was believed to have locked the doors and fled before a police perimeter was set up.

Warrants are being prepared for Dupree’s arrest.

If you have any information, please contact Church Point Police.