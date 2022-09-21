Two arrested in Maurice after threatening 3 teenagers with a machete and robbing them.

LEROY, La. (KLFY) – Two arrested in Maurice after threatening 3 teenagers with a machete and robbing them.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigative Division was called out on September 17 to investigate a report of an armed robbery that took place in the Leroy area of Vermilion Parish.

Detectives learned that an 18-year-old and two juveniles were joy riding in a field when their truck got stuck. While waiting for a friend to arrive with help, an unknown male and female drove up in a car. According to the victims, the man had a machete and the woman had an AR-15 style weapon. The man forced them out of the vehicle with threats of violence. The man then “slapped” the 18-year-old in the face with the machete and held it to his neck. The man then took a cell phone and driver’s license from two of the victims. Once the victim’s friend arrived to pull the truck out, the man allowed the victims to leave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives were able to positively identify the two suspects. Arrest warrants for Codi Morris Baudoin, 49 and Brittnie Lea Davis, 32, both of Maurice, were obtained. A search warrant was also secured for their residence.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Baudoin and Davis were both booked on 2 counts of armed robbery and 1 count of aggravated assault. Bond was set on Baudoin for $160,000, while bond on Davis was set at $100,000.

All persons are assumed innocent until proven guilty