RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are facing charges after investigators say they stole a speed warning trailer owned by the Russell County Sheriff’s office.

Apparently, the suspects Gabriel Mendoza Garcia and Steve Gerome Spann did not realize the trailer is equipped with a camera, so the crime was captured on tape.

The two men were arrested on April 18, 2022, for Theft of Property 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. Investigators believe they wanted the speed trailer’s batteries.

News 3 is working on obtaining the pictures of the crime in progress.