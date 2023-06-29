MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash that shut down South Third Street in Memphis just north of the Mississippi state line Thursday.

DeSoto County authorities confirmed the incident started as a chase, when deputies in Mississippi began pursuing a vehicle northbound on Highway 61.

Memphis Police say they responded at 4:06 a.m. to a wreck at South Third and Holmes Road. Two victims were located and pronounced dead on the scene.

At 11:25, police said both northbound and southbound lanes of Third Street were closed for a wreck investigation. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

DeSoto County officials said they began their pursuit at 3:30 a.m., when they saw a white Nissan Maxima at Highway 61 and Starlanding Road. Two males wearing ski masks were inside the car, they said.

“The deputy stopped the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the occupants. The vehicle fled north on Hwy 61 and the deputy pursued. DCSD Dispatch advised that the vehicle returned as stolen out of Memphis. Deputies terminated the pursuit at Highway 61 and Stateline Rd. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Highway 61 into Memphis,” sheriff’s department spokesperson Tish Clark said in a statement.

The scene is still active and the investigation ongoing Thursday afternoon.