THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to a sex crime involving a teenager in Thibodaux.

The incident occurred in late April when deputies learned that 34-year-old Christopher Borne and 38-year-old Henry Scott Jr. both reportedly had sex with a 16-year-old after meeting through an online app for social media and online dating.

Through further investigation, During questioning, both Borne & Scott admitted to the incident and detectives also discovered that Borne videotaped his encounter with the juvenile.

Borne and Scott have both been arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Borne also faces an additional charge of pornography involving a juvenile.

Due to the nature of the incident, no further details have been disclosed to protect the victim.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre released an official statement urging parents to monitor their child’s online presence saying, “Ensure you are constantly monitoring what your child is doing on their smartphone or device. Define rules and parameters for using those devices, and be sure you have all the current passwords for your child’s own safety.”