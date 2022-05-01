UPDATE: 05/01/22 5:45 p.m. A Breaux Bridge man who was reported missing on Friday has been found dead.

Gregg Skelly, 71 was last seen April 29.

“Sadly Mr. Gregg Skelly has been located deceased. Mr. Skelly’s family has been notified and the incident is currently under investigation,” the Breaux Bridge Police Department said in a social media post.

“We thank everyone for the quick response in sharing this information. We would also to thank the agencies who assisted.”

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police are looking for missing man.

According to Breaux Bridge Police, Gregg Skelly went missing from his residence. He was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m. at his house. He may be driving a 2014 White Dodge truck.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186 or 337-394-3071.