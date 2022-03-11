LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police say an alleged drug deal led to a shootout that left one teen dead and another injured. Now the injured teen faces a felony murder charge.

Police responded to Lindsey St. in Lagrange around 4 P.M. on Thursday, after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in the Lindsey Street Park area.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 16-year-old Nydarrian Laye, who had been shot in the chest. Laye was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

18-year-old Lasabyan Harden also arrived at the hospital, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators believe Harden and Laye were carrying out a drug transaction at the park, when Harden shot Laye. Laye reportedly returned fire, shooting Harden in the leg.

Harden has since been charged with one count of Felony Murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000 or the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

