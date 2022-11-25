NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after officials say he fell overboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship the night before.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 24), the Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the search for a 28-year-old male passenger who was missing aboard the ship, which departed from New Orleans earlier this week.

According to a company spokesperson, the man was having drinks with his sister at a bar on the ship late Wednesday night and excused himself to use the restroom. The company says he did not return to his room and his sister reported him missing around noon on Thanksgiving.

Carnival says the Valor joined the Coast Guard to retrace its route and search for the man but has now been released to resume its way to Cozumel. After hours of searching the ship and nearby waters, the man was located in the ocean by Bulk Carrier CRINIS, about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Coast Guard Watchstanders hoisted the man up into a Jayhawk helicopter and transferred him to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport for emergency medical treatment. Details on the man’s medical status were not disclosed.