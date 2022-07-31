UPDATE:

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim has been identified in a Hartford homicide investigation.

The victim is 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case as a homicide.

Stick with WDHN News as we continue to follow this story.

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The State Bureau of Investigation and the Hartford police department are investigating a possible murder on Alabama Highway 167.

Authorities arrived on the scene of Highway 167 and County Road 45 in Hartford.

When they arrived they found a dead body.

Authorities are not able to confirm or deny the cause of death or if this is a murder investigation at this time.

Sources have indicated to WDHN that the body is that of a possible murder victim.

This case has been turned over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

