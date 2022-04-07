JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will donate nearly $10 million for states and Tribal governments to control and prevent chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild and farmed cervids (deer, elk).

State departments of agriculture, state animal health agencies, state departments of wildlife or natural resources, and Federally recognized Native American Tribal governments and organizations are eligible to submit funding proposals to control and prevent CWD in farmed and wild cervids through the development and/or implementation of CWD surveillance, testing, management, and response activities including the indemnification of farmed cervids.

Two funding opportunities – one for farmed cervids and one for wild cervids – are available beginning Thursday, April 7, 2022. APHIS is also developing a separate funding opportunity, for Tribal governments’ activities to control or prevent CWD in wild cervid populations on Tribal lands, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

An eligible applicant may submit multiple proposals for each funding opportunity, requesting up to the maximum amount for that funding opportunity in each proposal. Applications will be reviewed, and funding decisions will be announced prior to September 30, 2022.