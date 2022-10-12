NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim’s death earlier this year.

A delayed crime log from the New Orleans Police Department released Wednesday (Oct. 12) shows that the victim was left paralyzed after being shot in 1982. The exact date, the location where he was shot, and who pulled the trigger are unknown.

According to the NOPD, the victim, who would have been about 19 at the time, was left paralyzed from the shooting. On July 5 of this year, the unidentified man, then 59 according to the crime log, passed away at a hospital in Uptown.

The NOPD says the man’s death has been ruled a homicide. Other details related to the man’s death were not disclosed.