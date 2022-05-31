CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person has died following a plane crash Tuesday morning in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby County spokesperson. The FAA said the pilot was the only person aboard.

A Cessna 162 plane took off from DeWitt-Spain Airport near downtown Memphis and crashed in a farm field near Dacus Lake, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 9 a.m.

The NTSB says the agency is investigating the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting NTSB and FAA in the crash investigation.

This is the second plane crash in Eastern Arkansas in the past few days. Friday, a crop duster crashed in Poinsett County, injuring one person.