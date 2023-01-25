MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday.

Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

Police said on December 13, Logan carjacked a woman at a gas station on South Third Street.

Gas station on South Third where a woman was carjacked (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim said she was sitting in the passenger seat of a bright blue 2023 Toyota Camry when Logan pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the vehicle and give up her purse.

The owner of the Camry was inside the gas station at the time.

A few hours later, police in Cleveland, Mississippi, responded to auto theft at a Dodge’s gas station. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the stolen vehicle to a Walmart fuel center in Clarksdale.

Investigators said the stolen car was being trailed by the blue Camry taken from the gas station in Memphis. They say the owner of the Camry was also tracking his vehicle.

Police said Logan was driving the vehicle stolen from the Dodges, and another man was driving the blue Camry. There is no word on what charges the second person is facing.

In 2021, Logan was charged with vehicle burglaries and thefts in Memphis. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.