VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing.
According to authorities, a joint investigation between Vidalia Police Department and Ferriday Police Department led to the March 17, 2022, arrest of 44-year-old Dorian Richard Guillot of Vidalia, Louisiana.
Officers booked Guillot into the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.