NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 10, severe weather spread across New Orleans which caused many streets and areas to become flooded.

On the Westbank, a cow rescue was in place after a cow slipped into a canal on Friday morning.

The cow was seen walking around in the 5200 block of Tullis Drive. The owner said she got out of the pasture and this wasn’t the first time.

“What happens when it goes the rain it gets close to the side of the bank and it gets slick and they will just slide in because their hooves have been dry for so long because we haven’t had rain in so long.”

The owner said it is just part of something he has to do. The cow is expected to be okay.