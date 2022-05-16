TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Monday that shows a K9 locate a missing woman in a wooded part of Thonotosassa Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to Bonnet Hole Drive after a woman in her 60s disappeared from her home Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the woman, who suffered from dementia, vanished after she walked away from her home.

Deputies searched the area and deployed both K9 and aviation units to find her.

The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Craig Lariz and his K-9 Toby searched a wooded area across from her home, and found the woman about 250 feet south of the residence.

Body cam video showed the woman lying on the grass.

Lariz asked if she was okay, then called for paramedics to evaluate her.

“Would you please take me down to my house?” she is heard saying in the video.

Lariz and other deputies gave the woman water, then carried her to a helicopter that took her out of the woods.

“There is nothing worse than the terror someone feels when their loved one goes missing,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “With the hot temperatures outside and the remote area where this woman had fallen, a very frightening outcome was avoided thanks to the diligent work of our deputies.”

The helicopter took her to Heritage Elementary School, where she was treated by paramedics. She was then rushed to a local hospital because she was severely dehydrated.