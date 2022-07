WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man died after he fell down an elevator shaft of a home that was under construction, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the man fell down a shaft at a home near the 8000 block of Highway 30-A.

Deputies performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies added that foul play was not suspected in the incident.