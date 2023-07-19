BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the disappearance and return of Carlee Russell last week.

Russell, 25, became the focus of international attention after she reported allegedly seeing a child walking along I-459 near Hoover after she had gotten off work July 13. Police arriving where Russell had reported seeing the child found her car empty and no sign of her. She was subsequently declared missing and a widespread search was conducted to find her.

On July 15, Russell was found safe. Her family told police that she had walked home. She was later taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Listen to Carlee Russell’s 911 call here:

From the time she disappeared to the days since she returned home, questions regarding what happened to Russell have risen online. During their preliminary investigation, police reported they could not find any evidence of a child walking along the interstate in the area.

Recently, Russell’s family claimed that she was abducted and that the person responsible was still out there.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the full press conference live here.