OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is announcing a significant update in the 2012 Baby Jane Doe Case.

The case of Baby Jane Doe began in 2012 in Opelika, Alabama, when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street.

Digitally enhanced photos of possible Baby Jane Doe

An anthropological assessment of Baby Jane Doe’s bones suggests she had may have been abused and malnourished before her death.

The search for her killer most recently expanded to Virginia and North Carolina.

