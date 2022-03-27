PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control.

News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed they had shut down Front Beach Road from the intersection of Middle Beach Road all the way west to Richard Jackson Blvd.

Chief Talamantez said pedestrian traffic is extremely heavy but people are staying on the sidewalks.

The traffic gridlock is being caused by vehicles. Chief Talamantez also confirmed that Walmart managers voluntarily shut down the store on Front Beach Road Saturday evening. News 13 has also received reports that Rock’It Lanes closed their doors earlier than their normal closing time.

When asked if people were behaving any worse than typical Spring Breakers, Chief Talamantez said aside from people “acting a fool,” nothing violent is happening at this point.

He said he would not characterize any of the activity as a riot.

Panama City Beach officials also released a statement on Saturday night: