PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area.

News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move through the area. However, the danger for Bay County has passed.

Viewers have also sent us video of the waterspouts. This one is from Monica Monfette:

This comes to us from Cindy Bedell

And this photo is from Jennifer Davidson.

This photo of a potential water spout forming offshore was taken from the Seychelles condo at 5115 Gulf Dr. Panama City Beach, next to Schooners restaurant. It was taken at 8:21, towards the west. It looks like the spout was offshore about even with the main part of Panama City Beach. – Jennifer Davidson

