WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police received a call from the staff of a local child care facility in Ouachita Parish. Once authorities arrived at the facility, they learned that 35-year-old Jennifer M. Wise left methamphetamine, clonazepam, and Xanax in her 4-year-old child’s lunch bag when she took the child to the facility.

Investigators made contact with Wise on the 100 block of Pankey Road in West Monroe, La. While speaking with Wise, she advised authorities that she possessed an “eight ball” of methamphetamine in her room and gave officers consent to search her residence.

Jennifer M. Wise

According to troopers, they discovered approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and numerous plastic baggies in her bedroom. Wise was then transported to Metro Narcotics and questioned about the narcotics found in her residence and her child’s lunch bag.

According to Wise, she purchased the narcotics for $75 on Monday, April 4, 2022, and admitted that the drugs found in her child’s lunch bag belonged to her. Wise advised troopers that she misplaced the drugs and was looking for them.

Wise was then transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17 Years of Age, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.