UPDATE: Bay County Sheriff’s Officials have called for a voluntary evacuation of homes along Vinson Road. They added that the fire is officially named the Steelfield Fire and was at 265 acres as of 3:30 p.m. The fire is moving northeast. A map of the evacuation zone is below.

Highway 79 is no longer closed due to the Steelfield Fire.

Florida Forest Service stated on their Twitter that 7 medium tractors, 1 heavy tractor, 1 airplane, and a helicopter is currently responding to the Steelfield Road Fire located off of Highway 79.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 220-acre wildfire is threatening portions of Panama City Beach and causing road closures on State 79 near Steelfield Road.

Fire officials said Monday afternoon that homes were evacuated along Vinson Road. No homes have been damaged so far and it is 10 percent contained, officials said.

They are shutting down Highway 79 and rerouting traffic along Highway 388, and Highway 20.

Firefighters and a News 13 reporter are on scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.