All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the two women pictured in the provided photo.

The duo allegedly left the Rivers Fresh Market without paying for some goods.

This incident was captured on surveillance camera eight days ago.

TPSO was able to identify two female suspects after watching the video.

“One of the females was carrying a large shoulder bag under her arms with a white shirt on and black pants while the other was dressed in all black,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman seen wearing a white top has been identified as Erica Oliver, 39.

TPSO says that Oliver put a “large amount” of meat and detergent inside her shoulder bag.

The duo left then left the grocery store.

They allegedly left the scene in a black vehicle.

The 39-year-old “is wanted for Felony Theft of Goods,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO is asking for the public’s help identifying the other woman seen in the photo.

Rivers Fresh Market is located at 302 South First St.

If you know where these two women are located, please call Detective McFarland at 985-514-8181 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.