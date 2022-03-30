UPDATE (3/30 4:28 p.m.): Betty Jean McFadden, 30, was arrested for setting the Circle K employee on fire.

According to ECSO officials, McFadden was told earlier in the day she could not panhandle outside of the gas station. She left and came back with a gas can. Soon after, she walked inside and dowsed the clerk in gasoline.

Officers said McFadden was arrested and will be charged with attempted murder.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that a woman went to a gas station in Brent, Fla. and lit one store clerk on fire.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, a woman went up to the Circle K gas station at Massachusetts Avenue and North W Street near Brent Athletic Park. The woman allegedly filled a canister with gas, went inside the store and doused a clerk with gasoline. The woman chased the clerk around the store with matches and then set her on fire.

A second clerk came up to help put the fire out and she got burned as well. Both clerks were taken to a hospital. One of the clerks is facing life-threatening injuries.

The woman left the store but was arrested. Officers have not released the suspect’s name.