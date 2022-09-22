NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.

The NOPD’s Major Offense Log reports that the victim, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in her car when the unidentified male suspect approached her vehicle and asked her on a date. When the victim refused, the man pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her in the leg. The suspect then ran away.

The woman was able to take herself to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition was not disclosed.

The NOPD describes the suspect in the incident to be a Hispanic male. Police have not located him and do not have any other information.

Anyone with information on the incident or where the suspect is can call the NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO by calling 504-822-1111 or clicking here to submit a tip online.