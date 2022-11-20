NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the 33-year-old woman was walking westbound on Canal Street around midnight early Sunday (Nov. 20) morning when she stepped off the median, tripped, and fell. Detectives say the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling south.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

We’re told the vehicle fled the scene after the crash. Details on the car’s description have not yet been determined.

The NOPD continues to investigate the incident and is urging anyone with any information on the incident to call (504) 821-2222 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.